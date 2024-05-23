GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 19.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 16.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

