GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $46.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

