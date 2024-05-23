Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.87

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.87 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 29452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 949,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.