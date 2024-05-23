Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HASI. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,881,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 65,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.