Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.