HC Wainwright Cuts Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target to $1.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Versus Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 4,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,471. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 7,480.35% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.