Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans GBX 1.78 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Helical Stock Down 8.3 %
HLCL opened at GBX 224.56 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £277.02 million, a PE ratio of -160.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.96.
About Helical
