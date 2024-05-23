Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans GBX 1.78 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Helical Stock Down 8.3 %

HLCL opened at GBX 224.56 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £277.02 million, a PE ratio of -160.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.96.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

