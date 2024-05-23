Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Report on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 3.1 %
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.