Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$23.25. 93,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,088. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$13.09 and a one year high of C$23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The company has a market cap of C$782.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

