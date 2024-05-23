Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.99. 1,110,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,673. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

