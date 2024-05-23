HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $289,169.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,968.73 or 0.99969563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00113845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003692 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048415 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,930.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

