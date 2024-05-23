Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMP traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $434.45. 201,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,335. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.87 and a 12 month high of $442.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.59 and a 200-day moving average of $394.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $8,626,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

