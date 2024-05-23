Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 323 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.00. 684,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,818. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.15.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

