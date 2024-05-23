Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 162.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 800,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.20. 2,456,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,623. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

