Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZ traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.49. The stock had a trading volume of 693,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,115. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

