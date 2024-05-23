Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 440.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $201.58. The company had a trading volume of 665,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,074. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.