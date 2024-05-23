Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,313,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

