Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zelman & Associates’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOV. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE HOV traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.20. 50,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $885.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

