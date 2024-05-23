Insider Buying: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Acacia Research stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $566.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACTG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.