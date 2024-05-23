Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.05 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($60,333.33).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.70 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of A$53,500.00 ($35,666.67).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dicker Data Increases Dividend

About Dicker Data

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

