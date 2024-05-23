Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.05 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($60,333.33).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.70 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of A$53,500.00 ($35,666.67).
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Dicker Data Increases Dividend
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dicker Data
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.