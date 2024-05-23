Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells 28,200 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.57. 225,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,796. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.