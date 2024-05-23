Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,451,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59.

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total value of $1,474,726.95.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.8 %

Atlassian stock opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.46 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

