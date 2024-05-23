Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Sells 596 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FCN stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.15. 27,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

