Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CFO Sells 596 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.3 %
FCN stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.15. 27,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
