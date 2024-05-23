Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells 29,443 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of PET stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PET shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

