Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INSP opened at $159.01 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.53.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

