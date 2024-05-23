IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 345.50 ($4.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.19.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHP shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.