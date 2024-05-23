Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,913,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $196,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 615,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Intel by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 34,150,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,815,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

