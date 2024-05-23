Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 15,125,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 47,619,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

