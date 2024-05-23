Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.4 %

ICE traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $134.97. The company had a trading volume of 627,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,504. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.