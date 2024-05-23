Internet Computer Price Up 0.7% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $12.12 or 0.00017856 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.63 billion and approximately $122.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00055912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,896,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,275,287 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

