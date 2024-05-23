InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 463 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 1,442,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

