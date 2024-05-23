InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.