InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.38.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
