InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. 24,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

