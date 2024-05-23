InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

