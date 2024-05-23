InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.7% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 413,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 2,035,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,094,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

