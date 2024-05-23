Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

