Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $121,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,831,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,584,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114,025.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 228,051 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
SPLV opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
