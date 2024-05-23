Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.