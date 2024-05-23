Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

