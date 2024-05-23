iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.60 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.