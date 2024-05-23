iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Holdings Trimmed by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

