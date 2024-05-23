iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is US Bancorp DE’s 2nd Largest Position

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,035 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.88% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,249,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,130,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.54. 1,643,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,923. The firm has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.