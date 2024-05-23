iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.99

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.99 and last traded at $129.11, with a volume of 5283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.01.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $954,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.