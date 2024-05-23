iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.10

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 20154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 598,785 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 177,340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 77,816 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,972 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.