iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.41

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.41 and last traded at $183.41, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.20.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $949.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.