iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 8,329,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,325,842. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

