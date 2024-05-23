iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 76951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 540,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 78,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

