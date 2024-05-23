iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.65

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $292.65 and last traded at $290.59, with a volume of 103174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $290.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.