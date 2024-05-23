iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,962,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,907 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $460,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWS traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.06. The stock had a trading volume of 156,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,440. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

