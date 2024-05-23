Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

ISPR stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.77 million and a P/E ratio of -31.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

