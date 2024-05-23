Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

